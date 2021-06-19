Euro Cup Euro 2020: Hungary stuns world champion France with 1-1 tie 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Sometimes you don't have to actually win the game to come away heroes.

That's what happened at Puskás Arena, in Budapest on Saturday, when Hungary pulled off the shocker of the Euro 2020 so far, holding world champion France to a 1-1 tie in front of a capacity home crowd of more than 60,000.

Hungary took the lead in first-half injury time when Attila Fiola's beautiful finish drove the packed house into a frenzy.

It also led to a most bizarre celebration.

But Antoine Griezmann equalized from just inside the penalty area after Hungary failed to clear Kylian Mbappe’s cross from the right, pulling France into a tie.

France had other chances to take the lead, but Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi held firm.

In the end, you could see what the tie meant to the home crowd.

Here are some of the top moments and reactions from the game.

