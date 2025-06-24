FIFA Club World Cup
Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Esperance Tunis and Chelsea square off in Philadelphia. Here’s everything you need to know about Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea.
How to watch Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea
- Date: Monday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Espérance de Tunis: +1000
- Draw: +475
- Chelsea: –370
Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea Head to Head
This match marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Espérance de Tunis and Chelsea.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Espérance de Tunis
- 6/20/2025: vs LAFC (Win 1–0)
- 6/16/2025: vs Flamengo (Loss 0–2)
Chelsea
- 6/20/2025: vs Flamengo (Loss 1–3)
- 6/16/2025: vs LAFC (Win 2–0)
- 5/28/2025: at Real Betis (Win 4–1)
- 5/25/2025: at Nottingham Forest (Win 1–0)
- 5/16/2025: vs Manchester United (Win 1–0)
