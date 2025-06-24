FIFA Club World Cup Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Esperance Tunis and Chelsea square off in Philadelphia. Here’s everything you need to know about Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea.

How to watch Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea

Date: Monday, June 24, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Espérance de Tunis: +1000

Draw: +475

Chelsea: –370

Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea Head to Head

This match marks the first-ever competitive meeting between Espérance de Tunis and Chelsea.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Espérance de Tunis

6/20/2025: vs LAFC (Win 1–0)

6/16/2025: vs Flamengo (Loss 0–2)

Chelsea

6/20/2025: vs Flamengo (Loss 1–3)

6/16/2025: vs LAFC (Win 2–0)

5/28/2025: at Real Betis (Win 4–1)

5/25/2025: at Nottingham Forest (Win 1–0)

5/16/2025: vs Manchester United (Win 1–0)

