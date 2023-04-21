City Soccer FC
England’s Leah Williamson tears ACL, will miss World Cup
Updated Apr. 21, 2023 11:56 a.m. ET

England captain Leah Williamson will miss the Women’s World Cup because of a torn knee ligament.

The Arsenal defender left a midweek game against Manchester United after injuring her knee and falling to the ground.

The club confirmed Friday that Williamson "suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" in the Women’s Super League match at Leigh Sports Village and that she will need surgery.

"Leah will now begin a period of rehabilitation and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. She will undergo surgery in due course," Arsenal said.

The versatile Williamson, who can play in defense or midfield, helped England win the European Championship last summer.

England already is without striker Beth Mead, who is expected to miss the World Cup after tearing her ACL last November. Mead also plays for Arsenal, which faces Wolfsburg on Sunday in the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League.

The World Cup begins in July. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press

