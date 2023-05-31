FIFA Women's World Cup
England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women’s World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup

England without injured forward Beth Mead for Women’s World Cup

Published May. 31, 2023 12:51 p.m. ET

England forward Beth Mead will miss the Women’s World Cup after failing to recover from a knee injury.

Mead, who has been sidelined since November because of an ACL problem, joined Leah Williamson — England’s captain — and Fran Kirby in missing out because of injury when the 23-person squad was announced Wednesday.

Mead is a huge loss, having been the top scorer and player of the tournament last year when England won the European Championship on home soil.

"Mead has had enormous highs and enormous lows," coach Sarina Wiegman said. "She is in a good place and is ahead of schedule, but I am not willing to take risks and hopefully she will be ready for her club and the country after."

Bethany England returned to the squad after being overlooked since September, while center back Millie Bright, who has been out with a knee injury since March, has made the squad and will be captain instead of Williamson. Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze also is in despite having knee surgery in April.

"I’m very excited about the team we are taking to Australia," Wiegman said. "We have enough leaders in the squad to support the inexperienced players in the team and we have to be supportive, but I am confident in the dynamic."

England’s opening match is against Haiti on July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
England
Beth Mead
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 USFL odds Week 8: Betting lines, spreads

2023 USFL odds Week 8: Betting lines, spreads

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes