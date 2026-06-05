England vs New Zealand: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

England and New Zealand will face off in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. England will look to bounce back after dropping its last match to Japan (1-0), while New Zealand enters the match seeking its first victory in its last five outings, including a 4-0 drubbing by Haiti.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Canada vs Ireland.

How to Watch England vs New Zealand

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

England World Cup Schedule

New Zealand World Cup Schedule

England vs New Zealand Odds

England are heavily favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland Alexi Lalas and David Mosse continue their World Cup Previews, this time diving into co-host Canada’s group, Group B. Will the Swiss lead by Granit Xhaka make another run? Are we worried about Alphonso Davies' health? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

England

3/31: vs Japan (Loss, 1-0)

3/27: vs Uruguay (Draw, 1-1)

11/16: at Albania (Win, 2-0)

11/13: vs Serbia (Win, 2-0)

10/14: at Latvia (Win, 5-0)

New Zealand