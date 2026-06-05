England vs New Zealand: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
England and New Zealand will face off in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. England will look to bounce back after dropping its last match to Japan (1-0), while New Zealand enters the match seeking its first victory in its last five outings, including a 4-0 drubbing by Haiti.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Canada vs Ireland.
How to Watch England vs New Zealand
- Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
England World Cup Schedule
- 6/17: England vs Croatia (4:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/23: England vs Ghana (4:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/27: England vs Panama (5:00 p.m. ET)
New Zealand World Cup Schedule
- 6/15: New Zealand vs Iran (9:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/21: New Zealand vs Egypt (9:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/26: New Zealand vs Belgium (11:00 p.m. ET)
England vs New Zealand Odds
England are heavily favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar, Switzerland
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
England
- 3/31: vs Japan (Loss, 1-0)
- 3/27: vs Uruguay (Draw, 1-1)
- 11/16: at Albania (Win, 2-0)
- 11/13: vs Serbia (Win, 2-0)
- 10/14: at Latvia (Win, 5-0)
New Zealand
- 6/2: at Haiti (Loss, 4-0)
- 3/27: vs Finland (Loss, 2-0)
- 11/18: at Ecuador (Loss, 2-0)
- 11/15: at Colombia (Loss, 2-1)
- 10/14: at Norway (Draw, 1-1)
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