FIFA Men's World Cup England vs. Andorra: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:41 a.m. ET

England hosts Andorra in a World Cup Qualifier in Birmingham, England. Here’s everything you need to know about England vs Andorra.

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Draw: +3500

Andorra: +15000

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

England

6/10: vs Senegal — L 1–3

6/7: at Andorra — W 1–0

3/24: vs Latvia — W 3–0

3/21: vs Albania — W 2–0

11/17: vs Ireland — W 5–0

Andorra

6/10: at Serbia — L 0–3

6/7: vs England — L 0–1

3/24: at Albania — L 0–3

3/21: vs Latvia — L 0–1

11/19: at Malta — D 0–0

