FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Andorra: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:41 a.m. ET
England hosts Andorra in a World Cup Qualifier in Birmingham, England. Here’s everything you need to know about England vs Andorra.
- Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Villa Park, Birmingham, ENG
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Draw: +3500
- Andorra: +15000
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
England
- 6/10: vs Senegal — L 1–3
- 6/7: at Andorra — W 1–0
- 3/24: vs Latvia — W 3–0
- 3/21: vs Albania — W 2–0
- 11/17: vs Ireland — W 5–0
Andorra
- 6/10: at Serbia — L 0–3
- 6/7: vs England — L 0–1
- 3/24: at Albania — L 0–3
- 3/21: vs Latvia — L 0–1
- 11/19: at Malta — D 0–0
