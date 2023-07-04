England England star Alessia Russo leaves Man U to join Arsenal Updated Jul. 4, 2023 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Arsenal has completed its deal to acquire one of the best young strikers in women's soccer.

Alessia Russo has agreed to a three-year deal to join the club, Arsenal announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was a free agent after her contract with Manchester United expired in June, making her move to the Women's Super League rival on a free transfer. Russo and the club attempted to negotiate a new deal, but failed to come to an agreement.

That allowed Arsenal to swoop in and get Russo after it reportedly made a record bid to try and acquire her back in January. French club Lyon and NWSL club Washington Spirit were both also among the reported suitors for Russo, who played college soccer at UNC for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm really excited to be here and I can't wait to get going," Russo said in a statement. "I want to win trophies — as does everyone in this club. I can't wait to get stuck in and grow as a player. It's a new challenge and a new environment."

With the signing, Arsenal adds another top player from England as it seeks its first Women's Super League title since the 2018-19 season. It finished third in the standings last season.

"I think the growth of the women's game has been incredible, but particularly at a club like Arsenal." Russo continued on joining the club. "The sell-out against Wolfsburg at the Emirates last season was fantastic, and I'm just really excited to be part of this club."

The English woman was Manchester United's top scorer last season, scoring 13 goals in 24 caps. She scored 27 goals in 59 caps over her three seasons with United.

Russo has also been impactful for England's women's national team. She's scored 11 goals in 21 caps since her debut in 2020. She scored four goals en route to England's win in the UEFA Women's Euro tournament last year.

Russo will play for England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup later in July.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Arsenal England Alessia Russo

share