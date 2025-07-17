UEFA Women's EURO
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: England Stages Dramatic Comeback To Beat Sweden In Penalties
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: England Stages Dramatic Comeback To Beat Sweden In Penalties

Updated Jul. 17, 2025 6:07 p.m. ET

Defending champion England staged a remarkable late recovery from two goals down to take its quarterfinal against Sweden to extra time and win in penalties on Thursday at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

England had been trailing almost from the start after Kosovare Asllani fired Sweden in front with less than two minutes on the clock and Stina Blackstenius doubled Sweden’s lead in the 25th.

With 12 minutes remaining, England looked set to be heading for an early exit. It would have been the first time the Lionesses had failed to reach the semifinals of a major tournament since 2013.

However, substitute Chloe Kelly had an immediate impact with two wonderful crosses leading to two goals in the space of two minutes — from Lucy Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang.

England score back-to-back goals to equalize against Sweden

England completed its miraculous comeback in a back-and-forth penalty shootout, which ended with Sweden defender Smilla Holmberg skying her penalty.

England is the first team to come back from a 2-0 defecit and win in UEFA Women's Euros history. England will face Italy in the semifinal in Geneva on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

