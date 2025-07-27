UEFA Women's EURO
Euro 2025: England Retains Title by Beating Spain on Penalties
UEFA Women's EURO

Euro 2025: England Retains Title by Beating Spain on Penalties

Updated Jul. 27, 2025 3:16 p.m. ET

England thrived in the high drama yet again to take down Spain in a penalty shootout and win a consecutive UEFA Women's Euro title on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give defending champion England a 3-1 win in the shootout after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved spot kicks from Mariona Caldentey and Spain superstar Aitana Bonmati, before substitute Salma Paralluelo dragged her shot wide of goal.

The defending champion won the only way it knew how at this thrilling Euro 2025.

England fell behind in the first half, fought back in the second and relied on its superb substitutes – just as it did against Italy and Sweden previously in the knockout rounds.

England leveled the score in the 57th on Alessia Russo’s header from a cross by Kelly after Mariona Caldentey had given Spain the lead in the 25th finishing Ona Battle’s cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain trailed for only four minutes in the entire tournament — and not for one second against England — yet could not seal its first European title.

Kelly had scored an extra-time winning goal for England at Wembley three years ago to beat Germany 2-1.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from the UEFA Women's EURO Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Carli Lloyd Knows Big Games. Here's Why She Thinks Spain Has The Edge Over England In Euro Final

Carli Lloyd Knows Big Games. Here's Why She Thinks Spain Has The Edge Over England In Euro Final

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes