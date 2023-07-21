FIFA Women's World Cup England captain Millie Bright cleared for Lionesses' Women's World Cup opener Published Jul. 21, 2023 6:05 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

England captain Millie Bright has been cleared to start the Lionesses' Women's World Cup opener against Haiti on Saturday in a significant boost for coach Sarina Weigman.

Bright injured her knee in Chelsea's Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Lyon in March, limiting her preparation time for the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

"I'm grateful that I'm able to play and super excited to be here," she said Friday. "I was surrounded by the best people, so I was very confident in my recovery. I've been given absolutely everything that I needed to be in this position."

Injuries have plagued the Lionesses, who won the European Championship last year, in their lead up to the Women's World Cup. Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Wiliamson, who were all projected starters for the team, have been ruled out.

"Unfortunately, injuries are a part of football," said Bright, who replaced Williamson as captain for the tournament. "We have to look forward and move forward. We have an amazing group of players and staff, and everyone has stepped up. We're ready to go."

England will kick-off against Haiti at 2:30 a.m. ET on FOX.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

