Copa América Ecuador, coach Félix Sánchez Bas part ways after Copa América quarterfinal loss Published Jul. 5, 2024 4:14 p.m. ET

Ecuador mutually agreed to part ways with coach Félix Sánchez Bas on Friday, a day after the national team was knocked out of the Copa América quarterfinals by Argentina in a penalty shootout.

Ecuador equalized late against Argentina, then lost the shootout, 4-2.

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) said in a statement that both parties agreed ‘the termination of their contractual relationship.'

The FEF expressed thanks to Sanchez in their statement, "We thank Felix and his coaching staff for their work and professionalism, and we wish them success in their future projects."

Sánchez Bas has yet to comment.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was Qatar's coach at the 2022 World Cup, and he took the Ecuador job in March 2023 on a four-year contract. Ecuador supporters criticized his defensive tactics. Ecuador won 10 matches, lost six and drew three in his tenure.

Ecuador's next big match is a visit to Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying in September. The Ecuadorians, who started the round-robin with negative-3 points due to a penalty, are in fifth position. Brazil is sixth.

The top six teams from 10 will secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

