FIFA Men's World Cup EA FC 24 ratings: Lionel Messi loses top spot, Cristiano Ronaldo not in Top 24 Published Sep. 11, 2023 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

For the first time since 2007, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be the highest-rated player in EA Sports' soccer game.

EA Sports dropped the top-24 ratings for the latest installment of its world-renowned soccer franchise EA FC 24 (formerly known as EA Sports FIFA) and Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas are tied for the highest rating in the game at 91 overall. Messi has an overall rating of 90, which is a one-point deduction from his rating in EA Sports FIFA 23. Ronaldo was not in the top-24.

Messi has had at least a 90 overall rating since FIFA 09. Other players with a 90 overall rating in FC 24 include Aitana Bonmati, Sam Kerr, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Caroline Graham Hansen, Harry Kane and Thibaut Courtois. Messi won the Golden Ball at the 2022 World Cup and Bonmati won the Golden Ball at the 2023 World Cup.

Ronaldo's rating hasn't been officially announced yet but his rating is guaranteed to be lower than 89. It will mark the first since FIFA 07 that Ronaldo has had a rating lower than 90. Ronaldo, 38, had an overall rating of 90 in FIFA 23, which was a one-point drop from FIFA 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The full list of player ratings for FC 24 will be released on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be released in the United States on Sept. 29.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Aitana Bonmati Conca

share