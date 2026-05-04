Setback for Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr Loses Key Saudi League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr suffered a devastating blow to their silverware ambitions on Sunday night as they fell to a surprise 3-1 defeat against Al-Qadsiah. The result brings an end to their dominant run and hands the initiative back to their fiercest rivals in the race for the Saudi Pro League crown.

Al-Nassr stunned as Al-Qadsiah strike early

In a match that was expected to be a routine hurdle on their path to the title, Al-Nassr found themselves reeling in the 31st round of the Saudi Pro League. The hosts, Al-Qadsiah, refused to follow the script and took a deserved lead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat reacted quickest to find the back of the net, rewarding his side’s energetic start.

Ronaldo attempted to drag his side back into the contest almost immediately, unleashing a signature curling strike that looked destined for the top corner. However, luck was not on the Portuguese legend's side as the ball rattled off the crossbar, leaving the Al-Nassr captain frustrated as the visitors struggled to find their rhythm in a difficult first half.

Felix fires back but defensive woes persist

The equaliser did eventually arrive just two minutes after Ronaldo's near miss. Joao Felix clinicaly capitalised on a lapse in the Al-Qadsiah backline. After being found by a precise pass from Marcelo Brozovic, the former Barcelona man slotted home his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions.

Despite the momentary relief provided by Felix, Jorge Jesus' side remained defensively fragile. The backline was repeatedly exposed, and Musab Al Juwayr restored Al-Qadsiah’s lead in the 55th minute. Any hopes of a late comeback were extinguished in the 78th minute when Julian Quinones punished another defensive error to make it 3-1 and secure the victory for the home side.

Unfinished business as winning streak ends

When the final whistle blew, Jesus was visibly irritated on the touchline. The defeat was particularly bitter as it ended a remarkable run of 20 consecutive victories for Al-Nassr across all competitions. What had looked like an unstoppable march toward the Saudi Pro League trophy has now been derailed by a side they were expected to beat comfortably.

While Al-Nassr still sit at the top of the table for now, the aura of invincibility that had surrounded the squad since early spring has been shattered at the worst possible time.

Al-Hilal handed path to the trophy

The implications for the league table are significant. Al-Nassr currently hold a five-point lead over Al-Hilal, but Jesus' former club has a crucial game in hand. With the two giants scheduled to face each other in a potential title decider on May 12, Al-Hilal now effectively control their own destiny; if they win their remaining matches, they will be crowned champions. Before that highly anticipated showdown, Al-Nassr must regroup to face Al Shabab on May 7, knowing they can no longer afford any more slip-ups in this tense title race.