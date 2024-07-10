Didier Deschamps to stay on as France coach after semifinal exit at Euro 2024
Didier Deschamps is staying on as France coach after being praised by the head of the country's soccer federation for leading the team "in the best possible way" at the European Championship.
France lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday, ending an underwhelming tournament for Kylian Mbappé and his teammates.
However, in an interview with French daily L'Equipe on Wednesday, Philippe Diallo said Deschamps fulfilled the objectives set before the tournament, reaching the semifinals, and will carry on as coach.
"I don't see any reason to question his contract," Diallo said. "The results of the past speak in his favor and the objectives have been achieved. Didier will continue his mission."
Deschamps, who took the job after Euro 2012, has a deal through 2026.
"The balance is generally positive insofar as the objective set for the semifinal has been achieved."
France was widely criticized for its pragmatic style of play at Euro 2024, with Randal Kolo Muani's header against Spain the team's first and only goal from open play by a France player all tournament.
Under Deschamps, France has won the World Cup in 2018, reached the final of that tournament in 2022 and also lost in the European Championship final in 2016.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
