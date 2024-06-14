UEFA Euro
Denmark men's soccer team refuses pay rise to ensure equality with women
UEFA Euro

Denmark men's soccer team refuses pay rise to ensure equality with women

Updated Jun. 14, 2024 4:45 p.m. ET

Players from Denmark’s men’s team refused a pay rise in what has been described as an "extraordinary step" to ensure they have equal working conditions with their female soccer counterparts.

The men’s team’s new agreement with the Danish Football Association comes into effect after the European Championship in Germany until 2028. It will see male and female internationals receive the same money for representing their national teams.

As part of the new deal, the male players accepted a 15% decrease in their insurance coverage to allow for an upgrade of that of the women’s players by 50%. The men also turned down the opportunity for a pay rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s an extraordinary step to help improve the conditions of the women’s national teams," Michael Sahl Hansen, director of Denmark’s players’ union, Spillerforeningen, said in a statement released by world players’ union FIFPRO on Friday.

"So, instead of looking for better conditions for themselves, the players thought about supporting the women’s team."

Sahl Hansen said the male players who took part in the negotiations, including Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel, were "very happy" with the deal.

"This was what they wanted," he said. " It showed that they are taking the responsibility. They liked the idea of providing other national teams with better opportunities and conditions."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Denmark
UEFA Euro
share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Denmark Denmark
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes