Women's International Friendlies
Dates Confirmed For 2028 Inaugural Women's Club World Cup
Women's International Friendlies

Dates Confirmed For 2028 Inaugural Women's Club World Cup

Published Dec. 17, 2025 1:04 p.m. ET

The inaugural Women’s Club World Cup will be staged in January 2028, FIFA said Wednesday.

No host nation has been confirmed, but the dates — Jan. 5-30 — likely means the tournament will be staged in a country with a warm climate at that time of the year.

In March, FIFA confirmed plans for a 16-team Club World Cup, following on from the expanded men's Club World Cup, which was held in the United States this past summer.

World soccer’s governing body approved the dates at a meeting of its council in Doha, Qatar.

The timings mean the tournament would clash with top European domestic league seasons such as the Women's Super League in England, but not the Women's Champions League, which takes a break during January. America's NWSL would be in its offseason.

The competition will feature four groups of four and then a knockout stage from the quarterfinals on.

There is also a six-team "play-in" phase when three teams will advance to the competition proper.

Europe will be guaranteed five teams in the tournament, while the Asia, Africa, Concacaf and South America will have two each.

All five confederations, as well as Oceania will make up the six entrants in the "play-in" phase.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's International Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes