Croatia vs Costa Rica: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 9, 2025 3:01 a.m. ET
Croatia and Costa Rica square off in Group C action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Croatia vs Costa Rica
- Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 4, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Croatia vs Costa Rica Match Preview
Croatia remains unbeaten after a 0-0 draw with Senegal to open group play and a convincing 3-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their second match. Costa Rica, meanwhile, is still searching for its first victory after a 1-1 draw with the UAE followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to Senegal. Both sides will look to finish strong and keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.
