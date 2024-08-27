Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo says he's 'likely' to finish playing career in Saudi Arabia Published Aug. 27, 2024 3:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional debut for Sporting CP at the age of 17, five years after he signed his first contract with the Portuguese club. Now 39 years old, Ronaldo is at the age where most players retire.

While it hasn't happened yet, Ronaldo told Portuguese outlet Now on Tuesday that he knows he can't play forever, and he has an idea of where he wants to end his career.

"I don't know if I'll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al Nassr. It's the team where I'm happy, where I'm good, where I feel good, both in the country and in the league," Ronaldo said. "That's why, most likely I can finish my career at Al Nassr. I'm very happy to play in the Arab League and I want to continue."

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after a failed reunion with Manchester United. Ronaldo's contract, which runs through 2025, pays him approximately $213 million per year through his salary with the club and endorsement deals.

Before joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo had a storied career in Europe, winning seven league titles in Spain, Enalgnd and Italy, and five UEFA Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. He was also awarded the Ballon d'Or as Europe's best player five times — the only player that has won the award more times is his longtime rival Lionel Messi (8).

Ronaldo could change his mind and return to Europe or join Messi in Major League Soccer, but all signs point to Ronaldo hanging up his boots in Saudi Arabia.

