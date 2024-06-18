UEFA Euro Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal make winning start after thrilling late winner Updated Jun. 18, 2024 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo was spared a frustrating start to Euro 2024 when Francisco Conceicao struck home an injury-winner to beat Czechia 2-1 in Leipzig.

The 39-year-old superstar was left infuriated minutes before the end when he headed the ball against the post, Diogo Jota fired in the rebound, but automated review found that Ronaldo had been in an offside position.

However, there was still time for the decisive goal to come. Concicao scored just 111 seconds after coming on as a substitute, capitalizing on a mistake from Czech defender Robin Hranac, who allowed the ball to slip through his legs.

At the end, Ronaldo grabbed his young teammate for a hug and yelled in celebration, having become the first player to play in six European Championships.

Earlier, Ronaldo was unable to capitalize on the handful of chances presented to him after he started the game and played throughout, with Czechia feeling it was about to secure a major upset after taking the lead in the second half.

Despite being forced to defend grimly for long periods, the underdogs held their nerve and went ahead against the run of play through Lukas Provod on 62 minutes.

Provod, who plays his club soccer for Slavia Prague in his home country, backpedaled to receive a short pass, then curved a sweet effort past Diogo Costa from outside the area.

However, just seven minutes later, Portugal was level. Nuno Mendes climbed to send a dangerous header goalwards, keeper Jindrich Stanek pushed it away, but the ball connected with the knee of defender Hranac and rebounded into the net.

The danger was not over yet, though, and Portugal survived a nervous moment when Czechia captain Tomas Soucek dragged his shot wide on 82 minutes after a crucial block from Ruben Dias fell into his path.

Then the drama really began, with the disallowed Jota goal and Conceicao's critical striuke, 24 years to the week since his father Sergio scored a hat trick against Germany at Euro 2000.

Now 39, there were suggestions in Portugal pre-tournament that Ronaldo should be used sparingly, perhaps in a role coming off the bench, by head coach Roberto Martinez. The way this played out, and Ronaldo's heavy involvement in attack, made it clear he is a central part of Martinez's plans.

Portugal now sits in a strong position in Group F, level on points with Turkey, which beat Georgia 3-1 earlier on Tuesday.

Ronaldo and company meet Turkey next, the contest taking place in Dortmund on Saturday, three hours after Czechia takes on Georgia in Hamburg.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

