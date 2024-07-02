UEFA Euro Copa América USA-Uruguay betting recap: 'good result for the book' Published Jul. 2, 2024 8:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Copa América odds market will go on, and bettors have some elite squads to bet on.

But the U.S. men’s national team won’t be one of them.

On Monday night, Team USA needed goals and really needed a win. The Americans got neither, losing to Uruguay 1-0 and failing to advance to the knockout stage.

RELATED: USA stars call for coaching change after Uruguay loss

While oddsmakers would’ve liked the U.S. to reach the quarterfinals — it would’ve generated more betting — Monday’s result was a win behind the counter and a loss for bettors.

"It’s a good result for the book. The game stayed under the 2.5-goal total, and none of the big guns for the USA scored," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said.

Magee breaks down USA-Uruguay action and looks ahead in the Copa América betting market.

Down and Out

Many will point out that Uruguay’s goal perhaps shouldn’t have counted. Replays seemed to indicate at least one player was offsides. But it hardly mattered, thanks to what was going on in the other Group C finale between Panama and Bolivia.

To advance, the U.S. needed to at least match Panama’s result, even if in a draw. But Panama notched two late goals to post a 3-1 victory and grab the second Group C spot in the quarterfinals.

Team USA tumbling proved profitable for BetMGM not just in the match markets, but futures markets, too — USA to reach the quarterfinals, USA to reach the semis, and USA to win the tournament.

"It’s good to have the USA out. They were a loser for us," Magee said.

Does USA need to fire manager Gregg Berhalter after Uruguay loss?

Copa Quarterfinals and Beyond

Pre-tourney favorite Argentina is through to the quarterfinals, rolling through Group A with a 3-0 record. Ditto for Venezuela in Group B and now Uruguay in Group C.

Canada, Ecuador and Panama advanced as the second-place finishers in Groups A, B and C, respectively. Colombia is already through to the quarterfinals in Group D, and its Tuesday opponent Brazil is likely to advance as well.

So, while Team USA is out, there’s a boatload of international soccer talent remaining on the Copa América oddsboard. That has Magee enthused about betting action going forward.

"We’ll certainly see a bunch of money on Argentina and Brazil, and maybe Colombia. Lionel Messi and Argentina, Vini Junior and Brazil will always get money," Magee said.

Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion, is the +125 favorite to win Copa América. Brazil is No. 2 at +300, followed by Uruguay at +500 and Colombia at +600.

No other team is shorter than +2500. So oddsmakers have no fear of an upstart winning this event.

"I think we’d prefer anyone but Argentina or Brazil," Magee said. "We’ll take the field against Argentina or Brazil. I personally think Colombia has a great chance of winning this."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

