Copa América knockout round features no extra time, games go straight to penalty kicks
Copa América is now in the quarterfinal round, and one element of play still won't come to the pitch until the final: extra time.
Extra time in Copa América matches remains absent through the knockout stage of the tournament. Instead, if 90 minutes of regulation plus stoppage time doesn't decide a match, it will go directly to penalty kicks. Extra time won't take place in tied games except for in the championship game, which is on July 14 (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
As for the Group Stage, Argentina and Canada advanced out of Group A; Venezuela and Ecuador advanced out of Group B; Uruguay and Panama advanced out of Group C; Colombia and Brazil advanced out of Group D.
The United States men's national team, which was the host country for the event and is the host for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, went 1-0-2 in group play, failing to advance.
The quarterfinal round of Copa América begins on Thursday night, as Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Ecuador (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
