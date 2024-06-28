Copa América
Copa América
Copa América 2024 group scenarios: How USA can still advance to Round of 16
Updated Jun. 28, 2024 12:05 a.m. ET
The group stage of Copa América 2024 is entering its final round and the United States men's national team needs a big result against Uruguay on Monday (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) to advance to the knockout stage after falling to Panama 2-1 on Thursday.
If the U.S. doesn't win against Urugay, which routed Bolivia 5-0 on Wednesday, it can still advance, but only if everything plays out in its favor in the match between Panama and Bolivia (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Here's a full breakdown of how the remaining teams can still advance to the Round of 16:
Group A
- Argentina has qualified for the quarterfinal, and will win the group with a win or draw against Peru.
- Argentina can also win the group with a loss, unless Canada wins against Chile and makes up a goal difference of at least four.
- Canada advances with a win or a draw against Chile and a Peru loss or draw against Argentina.
- Peru advances with a win against Argentina and a draw between Canada and Chile, or with a win against Argentina and a win by Chile against Canada (but would need to win tiebreakers if Chile wins).
- Chile advances with a win against Canada and a Peru loss or draw against Argentina, or a win against Canada and a Peru win against Argentina (but would need to win tiebreaker if Peru wins).
Group B
- Venezuela has qualified for the quarterfinal, and will win the group with a win or draw against Jamaica.
- Ecuador advances with a win or draw against Mexico, as they are ahead of them in goal difference.
- Mexico advances with a win against Ecuador; cannot draw against them as they are behind on goal difference.
- Mexico can win the group if they defeat Ecuador, Venezuela loses to Jamaica, and they have a better goal difference than Venezuela.
- Jamaica has been eliminated.
Group C
- No team in this group has qualified or been eliminated yet.
- Uruguay wins the group with a win or draw against USA.
- Uruguay can advance with a loss against USA and a win or draw from Bolivia against Panama (tiebreakers would determine first and second between USA and Uruguay).
- Uruguay can advance with a loss against USA and a win from Panama over Bolivia, but would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then have six points).
- USA advances with a win or draw against Uruguay and a win from Bolivia over Panama.
- USA can advance with a win against Uruguay and a win from Panama over Bolivia, but would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then have six points).
- USA can advance with a draw against Uruguay and a draw between Panama and Bolivia (would advance over Panama in this scenario as they are ahead on goal difference).
- USA can advance with a loss against Uruguay and a win from Bolivia over Panama, but would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then be tied with three points).
- Panama advances with a win against Bolivia and a win or draw from Uruguay over USA.
- Panama advances with a draw against Bolivia and a win from Uruguay over USA.
- Panama can also advance with a win against Bolivia and a win from USA over Uruguay, but would need to win tiebreakers to be in the top two (as three teams would then have six points).
- Bolivia advances if they defeat Panama and Uruguay defeats USA, but they would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then be tied with three points).
- Bolivia cannot win the group.
Group D
- Colombia advances with a win against Costa Rica; will also win the group with a win against Costa Rica and a draw between Paraguay and Brazil.
- Brazil and Costa Rica cannot advance or be eliminated.
- Paraguay is eliminated with a loss against Brazil and a win or draw from Colombia against Costa Rica.
Tiebreaker criteria
- Goal difference in all group matches
- Most goals scored in all group matches
- Head-to-Head points between the tied teams
- Head-to-Head goal difference between the tied teams
- Most goals scored between the tied teams
- Fewest red cards
- Fewest yellow cards
- Drawing of lots
Scenarios courtesy of FOX Sports Research.
