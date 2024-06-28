Copa América Copa América 2024 group scenarios: How USA can still advance to Round of 16 Updated Jun. 28, 2024 12:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The group stage of Copa América 2024 is entering its final round and the United States men's national team needs a big result against Uruguay on Monday (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) to advance to the knockout stage after falling to Panama 2-1 on Thursday.

If the U.S. doesn't win against Urugay, which routed Bolivia 5-0 on Wednesday, it can still advance, but only if everything plays out in its favor in the match between Panama and Bolivia (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here's a full breakdown of how the remaining teams can still advance to the Round of 16:

Group A

Argentina has qualified for the quarterfinal, and will win the group with a win or draw against Peru.

Argentina can also win the group with a loss, unless Canada wins against Chile and makes up a goal difference of at least four.

Canada advances with a win or a draw against Chile and a Peru loss or draw against Argentina.

Peru advances with a win against Argentina and a draw between Canada and Chile, or with a win against Argentina and a win by Chile against Canada (but would need to win tiebreakers if Chile wins).

Chile advances with a win against Canada and a Peru loss or draw against Argentina, or a win against Canada and a Peru win against Argentina (but would need to win tiebreaker if Peru wins).

Group B

Venezuela has qualified for the quarterfinal, and will win the group with a win or draw against Jamaica.

Ecuador advances with a win or draw against Mexico , as they are ahead of them in goal difference.

Mexico advances with a win against Ecuador; cannot draw against them as they are behind on goal difference.

Mexico can win the group if they defeat Ecuador, Venezuela loses to Jamaica, and they have a better goal difference than Venezuela.

Jamaica has been eliminated.

Group C

No team in this group has qualified or been eliminated yet.

Uruguay wins the group with a win or draw against USA.

Uruguay can advance with a loss against USA and a win or draw from Bolivia against Panama (tiebreakers would determine first and second between USA and Uruguay).

Uruguay can advance with a loss against USA and a win from Panama over Bolivia, but would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then have six points).

USA advances with a win or draw against Uruguay and a win from Bolivia over Panama.

USA can advance with a win against Uruguay and a win from Panama over Bolivia, but would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then have six points).

USA can advance with a draw against Uruguay and a draw between Panama and Bolivia (would advance over Panama in this scenario as they are ahead on goal difference).

USA can advance with a loss against Uruguay and a win from Bolivia over Panama, but would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then be tied with three points).

Panama advances with a win against Bolivia and a win or draw from Uruguay over USA.

Panama advances with a draw against Bolivia and a win from Uruguay over USA.

Panama can also advance with a win against Bolivia and a win from USA over Uruguay, but would need to win tiebreakers to be in the top two (as three teams would then have six points).

Bolivia advances if they defeat Panama and Uruguay defeats USA, but they would also need to win tiebreakers (as three teams would then be tied with three points).

Bolivia cannot win the group.

Group D

Colombia advances with a win against Costa Rica ; will also win the group with a win against Costa Rica and a draw between Paraguay and Brazil

Brazil and Costa Rica cannot advance or be eliminated.

Paraguay is eliminated with a loss against Brazil and a win or draw from Colombia against Costa Rica.

Tiebreaker criteria

Goal difference in all group matches Most goals scored in all group matches Head-to-Head points between the tied teams Head-to-Head goal difference between the tied teams Most goals scored between the tied teams Fewest red cards Fewest yellow cards Drawing of lots

Scenarios courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

