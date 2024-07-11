Copa América Copa América 2024 Final: Time, date, how to watch Argentina vs Colombia Published Jul. 11, 2024 10:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After 30 matches, the Copa América 2024 Final is set. With Lionel Messi trying to win another major tournament, it should be an exciting finish. Check out everything you need to know about Argentina vs. Colombia on Sunday.

When is the Copa América 2024 Final?

The Copa América 2024 Final will take place on Sunday, July 14th at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How can I watch the Copa América 2024 Final?

The Copa América 2024 Final will air exclusively on FOX. You can also stream the match on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

Where will the Copa América 2024 Final take place?

The Copa América 2024 Final will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Who is playing in the Copa America 2024 Final?

Argentina is taking on Colombia in the Copa América 2024 Final.

Argentina made it out of Group A of Copa América group play by winning each match. Check out their path to the Final below:

Argentina in Group Play

2-0 win over Canada

1-0 win over Chile

2-0 win over Peru

Argentina in Knockout Play

1-1 (4-2) win on penalties over Ecuador (Quarterfinals)

2-0 win over Canada (Semifinals)

Colombia made it out of Group D and has looked tough all tournament. Check out their path to the Final below:

Colombia in Group Play

2-1 win over Paraguay

3-0 win over Costa Rica

1-1 draw against Brazil

Colombia in Knockout Play

5-0 win over Panama (Quarterfinals)

1-0 win over Uruguay (Semifinals)

Who is favored to win?

As of July 10th, Argentina is favored to win the Copa América 2024 Final by DraftKings Sportsbook. Below are the odds:

Argentina : -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Colombia : +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

How many Copa América titles has each team won?

Argentina is the reigning Copa América champions and have won 15 Copa América titles, while Colombia is looking to capture its second trophy. Colombia won the 2001 Copa América tournament as the host nation.

What are the Argentina vs. Colombia head-to-head records?

In international matches, Argentina holds the edge over Colombia with 26 wins versus Colombia's nine. There have also been eight draws.

The last matchup between the senior men's teams of both countries in a major tournament was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina won 1-0.

