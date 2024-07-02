Copa América Copa América 2024 daily recap: Colombia bests Brazil in Group D despite draw Updated Jul. 2, 2024 11:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colombia is advancing to the Copa América quarterfinals as the winner of Group D, beating out Brazil by two points with its 1-1 draw at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday.

Here's everything you missed from the final day of group play in Copa América, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Costa Rica 2, Paraguay 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Costa Rica was eliminated after finishing third in Group D. It has been eliminated in the group stage in its last three Copa América appearances (2024, 2016, 2011).

Costa Rica improved to 2-0-1 (W-L-D) vs Paraguay all-time at Copa América.

Francisco Calvo scored his 12th goal for Costa Rica in his 96th cap, while Josimar Alcócer scored his second goal for the national team in his 13th appearance. Their goals came within 3 minutes and 40 seconds of each other.

Paraguay finished the tournament having lost all three matches; this was the second time in the last eight Copa América tournaments in which they have been eliminated in the group stage (2024, 2016) It had made it to the quarterfinals in the 2021 and 2019 Copa América tournaments.

Ramón Sosa scored his first career international goal for Paraguay in his 14th cap.

Colombia 1, Brazil 1

Colombia won Group D, will play Panama next. This is the second time in the last three Copa América tournaments that Colombia has won its group.

Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to 26 matches (20-0-6, W-L-D) — one game shy of tying the team record set from 1992 to 1994. It had won 10 games in a row before the draw tonight.

Colombia is now 2-13-9 (W-L-D) in its last 24 matches against Brazil (all competitions).

Néstor Lorenzo remains unbeaten as Colombia's head coach, now 17-0-6 (W-L-D) since taking over in June of 2022.

Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals as group runner-up, and will play Uruguay next.

Brazil is now 8-2-2 (W-L-D) vs Colombia all-time at Copa América.

Brazil is now 12-2-5 (W-L-D) in their last 19 matches played on U.S. soil.

Raphinha's goal is the first direct free kick goal of the tournament.

Of Brazil's last four free kick goals, three have come against Colombia (2024, two in 2014).

Dorival Júnior is now 3-0-4 (W-L-D) as Brazil's head coach since taking over in January 2024.

More Copa América at FOX Sports:

share