Concacaf Gold Cup Power Rankings: Why this U.S. Team Isn't Top 3
Updated Jun. 19, 2025 1:13 a.m. ET
Alexi Lalas
Soccer Analyst

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is underway on FOX, which means my power rankings are back in action.

As I like to say, these are my power rankings. You may agree, you may disagree — it doesn't matter, these are mine. Get your own power rankings!

As we go through the tournament, day after day, they might change, but these are my power rankings as we sit today:

5
Guatemala

Odds to win: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

I loved them last night. I love the environment, I love the performance on the field. Costa Rica could have slid in here, but I'm not buying this Costa Rica team.

4
United States

Odds to win: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

The United States is here at No. 4. I know it was a big victory but it was Trinidad and Tobago, so they're only at the four-spot.

3
Panama

Odds to win: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Panama wasn't great, but they get the benefit of the doubt because they have a history at this tournament, and obviously with the U.S. 

2
Mexico

Odds to win +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Mexico is just Mexico. There's no drama, no dysfunction, but give it time — that will happen.

1
Canada

Odds to win: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Our good friends Canada are No. 1 for what they're doing on the field and certainly what they're doing off the field with Jesse Marsch, who just keeps injecting energy and interest into this team with the things that he says.

Alexi Lalas is a soccer analyst for FOX Sports and host of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast." He represented the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and had a nine-year professional career. In 2006, he became the president of the LA Galaxy and helped bring David Beckham to Major League Soccer.

