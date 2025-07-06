Concacaf Gold Cup awards: Edson Alvarez named Player of the Tournament
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup has come to an end after Mexico's 2-1 win over the United States in the final at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
Following the tournament's conclusion, Concacaf's Tournament Awards Committee awarded its five post-tournament awards: the Golden Ball, Golden Boot for top goalscorer, the Golden Glove, the Fair Play Trophy and the Goal of the Tournament.
Mexico's Edson Alvarez won the Golden Ball Award for best player. The team captain scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's final.
Mexico's Luis Malagon won the Golden Glove Award for best keeper, having only given up three goals throughout this tournament. Entering Sunday's final, Malagon hadn't conceded a goal in four consecutive matches.
The United States men's national team won the Fair Play Award, which is given to the most disciplined team in the tournament.
Panama's Ismael Diaz will take home the Golden Boot Award for most goals in the tournament (six).
