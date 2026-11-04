UEFA Champions League
Como Breaks Bayern Munich’s Champions League Record With 9 Goals vs. Lens
UEFA Champions League

Como Breaks Bayern Munich’s Champions League Record With 9 Goals vs. Lens

Updated Nov. 4, 2026 6:38 p.m. ET

Como became the first away team to score nine goals in a Champions League match with a 9-1 rout at Lens on Wednesday.

Cesc Fabregas’ team made it three victories in four matches of its debut season in the competition and moved up to fourth in the league phase standings.

"Today everything went our way," Fabregas said. "A great night for Como and our fans."

The previous best scoring performance by an away club was Bayern Munich’s 8-2 win over Barcelona at a neutral venue (Lisbon) in 2020.

It matched the biggest margin of victory after Liverpool and Real Madrid’s 8-0 home victories against Besiktas and Malmo, respectively.

Tasos Douvikas had a hat trick and has now scored in all four of Como’s matches. He leads the Champions League with six goals.

Nico Paz also found the net and then instead of celebrating went and grabbed a T-shirt featuring an image of Jesús de Miguel, the Tenerife forward who died following an on-field collision with the opposing team’s goalkeeper.

Paz spent time in Tenerife’s youth system from 2014-16.

Lucas Da Cunha, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martina Baturina and Matteo Papaccioli also scored for Como.

The 18-year-old Papaccioli, who came on in the second half, is a member of Como’s youth team and hasn’t even played in Serie A yet.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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