Leagues Cup Columbus vs León: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Aug. 5, 2025 9:05 a.m. ET

The Leagues Cup heats up as the Columbus Crew prepare to host León in a group-stage showdown.. Here’s everything you need to know about Columbus vs León.

How to watch Columbus vs. León

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 5, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

León: +500

Draw: +380

Columbus: -250

Columbus vs León Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Columbus Crew vs. León across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

León

8/1 at New York City FC (Loss, 2–0)

7/29 at CF Montréal (Loss, 1–1, 7-6 in PKs)

7/26 at Atlas (Loss, 4–1)

7/19 vs. Guadalajara (Win, 1–0)

7/13 vs. Atlético San Luis (Loss, 1–0)

Columbus

8/1 at Puebla (Wwin, 3–1)

7/29 at Toluca (Loss, 2–2, 4-2 in PKs)

7/25 vs. Orlando City (Loss, 3–1)

7/19 vs. D.C. United (Win, 2–1)

7/16 at Nashville SC (Loss, 3–0)

