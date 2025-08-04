Leagues Cup
Columbus vs León: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Aug. 5, 2025 9:05 a.m. ET

The Leagues Cup heats up as the Columbus Crew prepare to host León in a group-stage showdown.. Here’s everything you need to know about Columbus vs León.

How to watch Columbus vs. León

  • Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 5, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • León: +500
  • Draw: +380
  • Columbus: -250
Columbus vs León Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Columbus Crew vs. León across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

León

  • 8/1 at New York City FC (Loss, 2–0)
  • 7/29 at CF Montréal (Loss, 1–1, 7-6 in PKs)
  • 7/26 at Atlas (Loss, 4–1)
  • 7/19 vs. Guadalajara (Win, 1–0)
  • 7/13 vs. Atlético San Luis (Loss, 1–0)

Columbus 

  • 8/1 at Puebla (Wwin, 3–1)
  • 7/29 at Toluca (Loss, 2–2, 4-2 in PKs)
  • 7/25 vs. Orlando City (Loss, 3–1)
  • 7/19 vs. D.C. United (Win, 2–1)
  • 7/16 at Nashville SC (Loss, 3–0)
