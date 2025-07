NWSL Colorado's Expansion NWSL Team Reveals Its Name, Crest and Logo Published Jul. 22, 2025 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The expansion National Women's Soccer League team in Colorado now has a name: the Denver Summit. The team announced its new name, colors and crest on Tuesday.

A celebration for fans is set for Saturday at Denver's McGregor Square. The Summit name was the result of a fan survey that generated more than 50,000 responses, the team said.

The team's crest, meant to reflect the Colorado landscape, is a dark green image of mountains set in front of an reddish-orange and gold sunset. The choice for the reddish-orange is to "capture the dramatic sunsets seen across Colorado," per the Summit, and the peak of the mountains in the crest are at a 26-degree angle to represent the club's inaugural season of 2026.

"I think the process for the brand was very much rooted in just the ethos of this club, which is community first," team president Jen Millet said. "I think there's a real acknowledgment from this ownership group that community is at the center of what we're building and doing and how we will be successful."

(Image via Denver Summit FC)

ADVERTISEMENT

The one hiccup in the process was that there was an Ultimate Frisbee team which already claimed the name Colorado Summit, but the Ultimate Frisbee Association agreed to rename the team.

The Denver Summit and the Boston Legacy join the NWSL next season, bringing the league to 16 teams.

Denver was awarded a franchise last December. The team will play in a temporary home for two seasons before moving to a new 14,500-seat purpose-built stadium in 2028. The club has also broken ground on a training center in Centennial.

Millet said the team is accelerating as it moves to its launch. In May, Denver named former North Carolina Courage executive Curt Johnson its general manager, overseeing all of the soccer operations for the new club.

Millet was named team president in April. In addition to assembling an inaugural roster, the team will soon be selling tickets.

"The other big pieces for us are just continuing to engage with the community. There's so much excitement around this brand, there's excitement about our stadium project," Millet said. "But we want to make sure we hear from everybody around feedback and gathering information and making sure that everyone in the market feels good about the club and what we're doing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NWSL

share

Get more from the NWSL Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more