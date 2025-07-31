Leagues Cup
América vs. Minnesota: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Aug. 1, 2025 3:59 p.m. ET

Club América will host Minnesota United in a Leagues Cup matchup at Estadio Azteca. América is coming off a loss against Real Salt Lake, while Minnesota enters the fixture with a 4-1 win against Querétaro. Here’s everything you need to know about Club América vs. Minnesota United.

How to watch Club América vs. Minnesota United

  • Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, MEX
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Club América: –150
  • Draw: +300
  • Minnesota United: +330

Club América vs. Minnesota United Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Club América vs. Minnesota United across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Club América

  • 7/30: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 2–2)
  • 7/26: at Necaxa (Draw, 1–1)
  • 7/16: vs Tijuana (Win, 3–1)
  • 7/11: at Juárez (Draw, 1–1)
  • 5/31: at LAFC (Loss, 1–2)

Minnesota United

  • 7/30: vs Querétaro (Win, 4–1)
  • 7/26: at St. Louis (Win, 2–1)
  • 7/19: at Portland (Draw, 1–1)
  • 7/16: vs LAFC (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/12: vs San Jose (Win, 4–1)
