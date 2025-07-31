Leagues Cup América vs. Minnesota: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Aug. 1, 2025 3:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Club América will host Minnesota United in a Leagues Cup matchup at Estadio Azteca. América is coming off a loss against Real Salt Lake, while Minnesota enters the fixture with a 4-1 win against Querétaro. Here’s everything you need to know about Club América vs. Minnesota United.

How to watch Club América vs. Minnesota United

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, MEX

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Pumas vs. Orlando City SC Leagues Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer Check out the best moments between the Pumas and Orlando City SC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Club América: –150

Draw: +300

Minnesota United: +330

Club América vs. Minnesota United Head to Head

This is the first-ever meeting between Club América vs. Minnesota United across all competitions.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Club América

7/30: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 2–2)

7/26: at Necaxa (Draw, 1–1)

7/16: vs Tijuana (Win, 3–1)

7/11: at Juárez (Draw, 1–1)

5/31: at LAFC (Loss, 1–2)

Minnesota United

7/30: vs Querétaro (Win, 4–1)

7/26: at St. Louis (Win, 2–1)

7/19: at Portland (Draw, 1–1)

7/16: vs LAFC (Loss, 0–1)

7/12: vs San Jose (Win, 4–1)

share

Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more