América vs. Minnesota: Leagues Cup preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Aug. 1, 2025 3:59 p.m. ET
Club América will host Minnesota United in a Leagues Cup matchup at Estadio Azteca. América is coming off a loss against Real Salt Lake, while Minnesota enters the fixture with a 4-1 win against Querétaro. Here’s everything you need to know about Club América vs. Minnesota United.
How to watch Club América vs. Minnesota United
- Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, MEX
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Club América: –150
- Draw: +300
- Minnesota United: +330
Club América vs. Minnesota United Head to Head
This is the first-ever meeting between Club América vs. Minnesota United across all competitions.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Club América
- 7/30: vs Real Salt Lake (Loss, 2–2)
- 7/26: at Necaxa (Draw, 1–1)
- 7/16: vs Tijuana (Win, 3–1)
- 7/11: at Juárez (Draw, 1–1)
- 5/31: at LAFC (Loss, 1–2)
Minnesota United
- 7/30: vs Querétaro (Win, 4–1)
- 7/26: at St. Louis (Win, 2–1)
- 7/19: at Portland (Draw, 1–1)
- 7/16: vs LAFC (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/12: vs San Jose (Win, 4–1)
