Christine Sinclair, world’s top international goalscorer, announces retirement

Christine Sinclair, one of the founding players for the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League, announced on Friday that she's retiring from the game.

Sinclair will finish out the season with the Thorns. Portland plans to honor her before the final regular season home game on Nov. 1.

The 41-year-old Sinclair retired from the Canadian national team last year, finishing her international career as the world's top goalscorer among both women and men with 190 goals.

Sinclair is among just three active players in the NWSL who have played for the same team since the league launched in 2013.

She helped the Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship, before adding additional titles in 2017 and 2022. She scored Portland's first all-time goal in a match against FC Kansas City on April 13, 2013.

Over 11 seasons, she has scored a club record 64 goals with the team, ranking her third all-time in the league.

With the Canadian national team, Sinclair won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She won bronze medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Games.

She is also among just five players to appear in six Women's World Cups, and one of just three players to score in five. But a World Cup trophy eluded her.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

