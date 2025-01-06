AC Milan Christian Pulisic inspires AC Milan to comeback win over Inter in Italian Super Cup final Published Jan. 6, 2025 4:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It took exactly one week on the job for Sergio Conceicao to earn his first trophy as AC Milan's coach — with two comeback wins no less.

Milan came back from two goals down to beat city rival Inter Milan 3-2 and win the Italian Super Cup on Monday.

Rafael Leão came off the bench and played a part in all three of Milan's goals from Theo Hernández, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

Conceicao was hired to replace the fired Paulo Fonseca last Monday and also led the Rossoneri to a comeback win over Juventus in the semifinals.

This time, Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi put Inter ahead with goals on either side of halftime.

Leao then earned a foul that resulted in a free kick which Hernandez curled in around Inter's wall.

Then Pulisic finished off a counterattack by shooting through Augusto’s legs on a play that began with Leao.

For the third goal, Leao provided a through ball for Pulisic, who crossed to Abraham, who tapped into an empty net in stoppage time.

It was the fifth time in the last seven years that the competition was played in Saudi Arabia, and the second year of an expanded four-team format.

A throw-in led to Inter’s opener as Taremi fed the ball inside the area to Lautaro, who cut back before shooting through Hernandez’s legs on Inter’s only real chance of the half.

Taremi, who was playing in place of the injured Marcus Thuram, finished off a counterattack right after the break.

Milan plays its first Serie A match under Conceicao against Cagliari on Saturday. The Rossoneri are in eighth place but will return to league action with much more confidence.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

