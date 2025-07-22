UEFA Women's EURO Chloe Kelly Scores In Extra Time To Send England To UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final Published Jul. 22, 2025 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

England is living on the brink and survived another near-inevitable elimination all the way to another Women’s European Championship final.

The defending champion broke Italy’s hearts — twice — in a 2-1 win after extra time in their semifinal on Tuesday.

Chloe Kelly scored the decisive goal in the 119th minute, shooting home the rebound only after Italy goalkeeper Laura Giuliani saved her penalty kick.

Italy was forced into extra time only because another substitute, Michelle Agyemang, leveled the game deep into stoppage time.

Kelly and Agyemang also were crucial for England in another great escape in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

It was all so cruel on unheralded Italy which had led since Barbara Bonansea’s rasping volleyed shot in the 33rd minute.

England will now defend its title in Sunday’s final in Basel against either Spain or Germany. Spain and Germany meet Wednesday in Zurich.

For the second time in six days, England had stared down what looked an inevitable exit and survived into extra time.

Italy would have been a worthy winner just for the immense defending of central backs Elena Linari and Cecilia Salvai.

But Agyemang fired in a low shot after Giuliani spilled a cross in a rare handling error. The ball arrowed toward the net cruelly through the legs of both Linari and Giuliani.

Teenage substitute Agyemang also had scored a crucial late equalizing goal in England’s quarterfinal win over Sweden. England had trailed 2-0 after 78 minutes then survived a chaotic penalty shootout.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

