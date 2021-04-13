UEFA Champions League
Champions League quarterfinals: PSG-Bayern, Chelsea-Porto best moments

16 mins ago

The semifinals of Europe's most prestigious club competition are starting to come into focus.

A pair of second legs of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matches kicked off on Tuesday, with Paris St. Germain taking on Bayern Munich in Paris and Chelsea battling it out with FC Porto at a neutral venue in Spain.

PSG entered Tuesday's second leg of the home-and-home format with a 3-2 lead from last week's game played at Bayern's home, the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Chelsea started the day with a first-leg advantage with a 2-0 "away" advantage, despite both legs being played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Spain due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

The action started early, so let's get right to it! Here are the biggest moments from Tuesday's UCL action.

Game on!

Down 3-2 on aggregate coming into the match, Bayern needed an early goal to get the wheels in motion.

The breakthrough came about five minutes before half time, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting nodding in shot that PSG's Keylor Navas had parried away.

It wasn't the prettiest goal in the world, but it got the job done ⁠— especially when you consider that Bayern's star striker, Robert Lewandowski, had to miss out due to injury.

Double denial

Neymar is no stranger to having a flair for the dramatic, and he nearly knocked in a beautiful goal to give PSG a first-half 1-0 lead and 4-2 aggregate advantage in the 37th minute.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian superstar, his curled effort needed just an ounce more bend to find the back of the net.

Instead, the ball caromed off the crossbar and harmlessly out of play for a goal kick, much to the relief of Bayern's Manuel Neuer

Minutes later, Neymar had another look at goal and was denied yet again by the woodwork, this time hitting the post with an effort that skipped past Neuer.

The Brazilian's reaction says it all. Despite playing at home, he had zero luck go his way in the goal department.

Missed connection

Christian Pulisic had a golden opportunity to give Chelsea a lead early in the second half, but the United States men's national team standout couldn't quite get his feet right for an attempted volley.

Had he put it home, he would have been the second American international to score in the UCL quarterfinals or later, joining Tyler Adams from last year's tournament.

Close, but no cigar.

Halfway home

Sporting a 2-0 aggregate lead coming into Tuesday's match, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea needed to just hang on to that lead in order to advance.

After a feisty first half, the Blues were on track to accomplish that feat.

