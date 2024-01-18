NWSL
Casey Phair signs with Angel City after becoming youngest player at World Cup
NWSL

Casey Phair signs with Angel City after becoming youngest player at World Cup

Published Jan. 18, 2024 7:34 p.m. ET

Sixteen-year-old Casey Phair, the youngest player at last summer's Women's World Cup as a forward for South Korea, has signed with Angel City of the National Women's Soccer League.

Phair was signed through 2026 via the league's under-18 entry mechanism, the Los Angeles-based team announced Thursday. She is Angel City's youngest-ever signing.

"Her maturity and experience on the world stage in this past Women’s World Cup will help her have a smooth transition to the professional ranks," team general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a statement. "We’re excited to add depth to our front line and allow Casey an opportunity to grow and develop at Angel City."

Phair, the daughter of an American father and South Korean mother, was born in South Korea but grew up in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

She appeared in the World Cup at 16 years and 26 days, entering South Korea's opening match against Colombia as a substitute.

The youngest player previously was the late Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days old when she played for Nigeria in the 1999 World Cup.

Phair was also the first multiethnic player, female or male, to play for a South Korean senior national team.

Phair trialed with Gotham FC and the Kansas City Current, in addition to Angel City, after returning from the World Cup.

"It feels like a dream come true," Phair said. "The first time I came to Los Angeles was last September. I trained with Angel City and fell in love with the culture and L.A. All of the players were super welcoming and I really enjoyed everything about the city."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
NWSL
Angel City FC
FIFA Women's World Cup

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from NWSL Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chicago Red Stars sign national team star Mallory Swanson to record 5-year contract

Chicago Red Stars sign national team star Mallory Swanson to record 5-year contract

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes