Carli Lloyd's World Cup dominance: By the numbers

By the FOX Women's World Cup Research Team

It has been eight years since Carli Lloyd scored her historic hat trick against Japan in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup final, a feat that earned her the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and secured the United States women's national team its third World Cup.

Lloyd is returning to the World Cup stage in 2023, this time as a broadcaster with FOX Sports at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

But first, let's take a look back at her legendary career with the USWNT by the numbers.

316 — Lloyd earned 316 caps in 17 years with the United States, which is the second-most all-time behind Kristine Lily, who holds the all-time women's record.

134 — Lloyd found the back of the net 128 times, making her the highest-scoring attacking midfielder in USWNT history. She's also third on the USWNT's all-time scoring list behind Mia Hamm (158) and Abby Wambach (184).

38 — Lloyd surpassed Kristine Lily as the oldest player to score for the United States in 2021 at 38 years and 332 days.

16 — It took just 16 minutes for Lloyd to score her hat trick in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, which is the fastest in the history of the tournament, men's or women's. She was also the first player to ever score a hat trick in a World Cup final; France's Kylian Mbappe became the second in 2022.

6 — With four goals in the 2015 Womens' World Cup and two goals in the 2019 Women's World Cup, Lloyd set a new record for the most consecutive games with at least one goal at the tournament.

2 — Lloyd has won two World Cups (2015, 2019) and two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012). She was also part of the United States teams that finished as runners-up at the 2011 Women's World Cup and as bronze medalists at the 2021 Olympics.

1 — Lloyd is the only player in the World Cup history — men's or women's — to score a hat trick in regulation; Mbappe's third goal was scored in extra time.

