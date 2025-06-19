Gold Cup Jesse Marsch Hasn’t Coached at Gold Cup Yet -- He's Still the Talk of the Tournament Updated Jun. 19, 2025 8:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Is the most interesting manager at the Gold Cup the one who hasn’t even appeared yet?

Jesse Marsch, the American in charge of Canada’s men’s national team, is currently serving a two-game suspension. He missed out Tuesday’s opener against Honduras in Vancouver (watching the 6-0 win from afar in a suite at BC Place) and will also sit out Saturday’s Group B game vs Curaçao in Houston.

On Wednesday, Concacaf said it would be further investigating Marsch for rules violations and using offensive language during Tuesday’s game — even though he wasn't even coaching.

It only adds another layer of intrigue for a manager that FOX Sports analyst Alexi Lalas described as "big, bold and arrogant" this week on his "State of the Union" podcast?

So, who is Jesse Marsch and why has he become one of the most hot-topic figures at the Gold Cup? Lets’s dive in:

Canadian Soccer Association, Jesse Marsch under investigation by Concacaf | 'FOX Soccer'

Why Is Marsch Suspended?

Marsch’s suspension dates back to March. He received a red card during the Concacaf Nations League third-place match against the U.S. for berating the referee and then refusing to leave the pitch. His original one‑game ban was increased to two after Concacaf’s disciplinary committee ruled his conduct was "unacceptable."

But with Wednesday’s announcement of a fresh investigation into Marsch, it could lead to further disciplinary action. As of now, Marsch will return for Canada’s group stage finale against El Salvador on June 24 in Houston.

And after the Canadians’ statement win over Honduras, this team is very much living up to expectations of being a tournament favorite and winning the title for the first time since 2000.

Jesse Marsch argues during the Nations League third-place match between United States and Canada in March. (Photo by Eliecer Aizprua Banfield/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Was Marsch ever a U.S. men’s coach candidate?

Yes, he was. Marsch made a splash coaching in Europe with Austrian club FC Salzburg from 2019-2021 and then had a short stint at Germany’s RB Leipzig before getting fired from Leeds United in 2023.

Marsch interviewed for the U.S. men’s team job in 2023, but U.S. Soccer rehired Gregg Berhalter. Marsch was candid about that decision, saying afterward that he "wasn't treated very well in the process."

Instead, he was hired to take over Canada's team ahead of the 2024 Copa America, and led the team to a surprise run to the semifinals where it lost to eventual champion Argentina. But the feud between Marsch and U.S. Soccer has only increased since then.

What has Marsch said about the U.S. men’s team?

Marsch has taken some digs at the U.S. men’s team since becoming Canada's coach. After the U.S. was eliminated in the group stage at the 2024 Copa America, Marsch was pretty candid about the team he once represented as a player.

"I'm disappointed with the performances, the lack of discipline. There are a lot of things that I think we've tried to embody about the game in the U.S., and we've always believed in those group of players," Marsch said last summer. "I'm not there every day, so I don't have my finger on the pulse of what's going on, but it's certainly not what we expected coming into [the Copa America]."

Ahead of this edition Gold Cup, there was talk about whether Marsch would consider the U.S. men’s job should Mauricio Pochettino leave the post – especially ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"I want to make it clear – I don’t care about the U.S. team, and I never want to coach the U.S. national team. I’m making that clear right now," Marsch said.

With Canada also being a co-host for 2026 World Cup, expect Marsch to still be involved if the team continues to live up to its expectations.

Marsch vs. Pochettino: Should we expect a U.S.-Canada clash at the Gold Cup?

If the U.S. and Canada advance to the knockout rounds – both teams are in control of their respective groups – they could square up at one of the semifinal games on July 2.

That would make for a tantalizing matchup between Marsch and Pochettino. These two coaches have already faced each other in March – the 2-1 win for Canada in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match that got Marsch suspended in the first place – so expect some fireworks if the two teams meet.

Canada has not won this tournament since 2000, so expect for Marsch to be extra motivated if the U.S. stand in his way of the title. After all, Canada has one of the best squads in the tournament (although Alphonso Davies is out with an injury). That's something Marsch made clear when he talked about the U.S. squad, which is missing players like Christian Pulisic.

"Not one guy called me and said, 'Coach, I don't know, it's been a long year, maybe I don't come to the Gold Cup.' Not one guy," Marsch said earlier this month. "Not even close to that conversation."

