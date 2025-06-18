Gold Cup Canada's Jesse Marsch under investigation for Gold Cup rules violations Updated Jun. 19, 2025 1:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Concacaf has opened a disciplinary investigation into Canada head coach Jesse Marsch following claims of rules violations and using offensive language during Tuesday’s 6–0 win over Honduras at the Gold Cup.

The probe comes as Marsch is already serving a two‑game suspension for misconduct during a Nations League match against the U.S. in March, where he was sent off and later fined after refusing to leave the touchline and berating officials.

Concacaf’s Disciplinary Committee said Wednesday it is reviewing evidence that the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) and Marsch "disregarded regulations applicable to suspended match officials and used offensive language toward Concacaf match officials" during the Honduras game.

Marsch was not present on the sideline at BC Place in Vancouver due to his continued suspension, watching the game from a suite at the stadium. Assistant coach Mauro Biello managed the team in the win.

Despite Marsch not on the sideline, Canada produced a dominating performance despite missing stars like Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio. Niko Sigur opened the scoring in the 27th minute, and Tani Oluwaseyi made it 2–0 before halftime. Tajon Buchanan tallied a brace, while Promise Akinpela and Nathan Saliba – the latter scoring his first international goal – completed the rout.

With the win, Canada sits atop Group B and will play Curaçao on June 21 in Houston, the second game of Marsch's suspension. Their final group game against El Salvador follows on June 24.

