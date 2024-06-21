Copa América
Canada ‘deeply disturbed’ after Moise Bombito targeted with racist messages
Canada 'deeply disturbed' after Moise Bombito targeted with racist messages

Published Jun. 21, 2024

Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito had racist messages directed at him on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa América loss to Argentina on Thursday.

The Canadian National Team issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name.

"Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men's national team players following tonight's game," the statement said. "We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter."

Bombito, a 24-year-old from Montreal who plays for the Colorado Rapids in MLS, made an Instagram story post that didn't reference anything specifically but said, "My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs."

Bombito caught Messi while attempting a tackle in the 82nd minute after his pass was intercepted by Lautaro Martinez. Messi went down, clearly in pain, in the penalty box after Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau saved an ensuing shot from Martinez.

Replays showed a sliding Bombito getting a foot on the ball and making contact with Messi's right ankle. There was no foul called on the play.

Messi walked off the field gingerly after receiving treatment but returned to action and set up Argentina's second goal in the 88th minute.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

