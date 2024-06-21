Canada ‘deeply disturbed’ after Moise Bombito targeted with racist messages
Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito had racist messages directed at him on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa América loss to Argentina on Thursday.
The Canadian National Team issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name.
"Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men's national team players following tonight's game," the statement said. "We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter."
Bombito, a 24-year-old from Montreal who plays for the Colorado Rapids in MLS, made an Instagram story post that didn't reference anything specifically but said, "My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs."
Bombito caught Messi while attempting a tackle in the 82nd minute after his pass was intercepted by Lautaro Martinez. Messi went down, clearly in pain, in the penalty box after Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau saved an ensuing shot from Martinez.
Replays showed a sliding Bombito getting a foot on the ball and making contact with Messi's right ankle. There was no foul called on the play.
Messi walked off the field gingerly after receiving treatment but returned to action and set up Argentina's second goal in the 88th minute.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Messi favored; Brazil closing in
Copa América 2024 odds: Experts' picks, predictions, best bets
2024 Copa América Schedule: Dates, TV channels and how to watch
-
Copa América oral history: Former USMNT players recall tournaments past. 'It was wild'
2024 Copa América stadiums, locations and host cities
Four fun ways to bet on USA heading into the Copa América 2024 tournament
-
USMNT lineup predictions: Who should Gregg Berhalter start at Copa América?
Lionel Messi creates both goals as Argentina opens Copa América title defense by beating Canada 2-0
USMNT All-Time XI: Does Christian Pulisic make the cut?
-
2024 Copa América odds, picks: Argentina, Messi favored; Brazil closing in
Copa América 2024 odds: Experts' picks, predictions, best bets
2024 Copa América Schedule: Dates, TV channels and how to watch
-
Copa América oral history: Former USMNT players recall tournaments past. 'It was wild'
2024 Copa América stadiums, locations and host cities
Four fun ways to bet on USA heading into the Copa América 2024 tournament
-
USMNT lineup predictions: Who should Gregg Berhalter start at Copa América?
Lionel Messi creates both goals as Argentina opens Copa América title defense by beating Canada 2-0
USMNT All-Time XI: Does Christian Pulisic make the cut?