Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned 8 months for violating rules on betting
Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned 8 months for violating rules on betting

Updated May. 17, 2023 2:28 p.m. ET

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months by the English Football Association on Wednesday for breaching its betting rules.

The FA said the England international was banned "from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect" until Jan. 16, 2024. He was also fined 50,000 pounds ($62,000).

Toney had faced 262 charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between late February 2017 and late January 2021, but the FA said it "withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232."

The FA said Toney’s sanction was imposed "by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing."

Toney has scored 20 Premier League goals this season, trailing only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the scoring charts. He made his debut for England in March in a European Championship qualifier against Ukraine.

"I am naturally disappointed that I will be unable to play for the next eight months," Toney said in a statement posted on Twitter. "The written reasons for the commission’s decision have not yet been published, so I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support, through what has been a very difficult time.

"I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season."

Toney will be allowed to return to training with his club for the final four months of his ban.

Brentford also said it would wait for the FA’s written reasons for the punishment "before considering our next steps."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

