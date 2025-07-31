Brazil vs. Colombia: How to watch Copa América Femenina Final, Odds, Preview
The Copa América Femenina Final is set, with Colombia taking on Brazil in a showdown between two South American powerhouses. Earlier in the tournament, Colombia and Brazil met in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.
Colombia enter the final after their semifinal victory over Argentina in penalties. Brazil have been dominant throughout the tournament and advanced to the final after a 5-1 win against Uruguay. Here’s everything you need to know about Colombia vs. Brazil.
How to watch Colombia vs. Brazil
- Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Colombia: +340
- Draw: +265
- Brazil: –155
Colombia vs. Brazil Head-to-Head
Brazil has historically dominated this matchup. In their 12 all-time meetings, Brazil has won 8 games and drawn 4. Colombia has yet to beat Brazil in official competition.
Colombia vs. Brazil Head-to-Head Record:
- Total Meetings: 12
- Brazil Wins: 8
- Draws: 4
- Colombia Wins: 0
Colombia vs. Brazil Past Results
- 7/25/2025: Brazil 0–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)
- 10/29/2024: Brazil 3–1 Colombia (Friendly)
- 10/26/2024: Brazil 1–1 Colombia (Friendly)
- 2/24/2024: Colombia 0–1 Brazil (CNCF GWC)
- 7/30/2022: Colombia 0–1 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)
- 4/22/2018: Brazil 0–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)
- 7/25/2015: Brazil 4–0 Colombia (Pan Am Games)
- 9/28/2014: Colombia 0–0 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)
- 3/12/2014: Brazil 2–1 Colombia (South American Games)
- 7/14/2012: Brazil 2–1 Colombia (Friendly)
- 11/19/2010: Brazil 5–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)
- 11/11/2010: Colombia 1–2 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Colombia
- 7/28: at Argentina (Win in PKs, 0–0)
- 7/25: at Brazil (Draw, 0–0)
- 7/22: vs Bolivia (Win, 8–0)
- 7/19: vs Paraguay (Win, 4–1)
- 7/16: at Venezuela (Draw, 0–0)
Brazil
- 7/29: vs Uruguay (Win, 5–1)
- 7/25: vs Colombia (Draw, 0–0)
- 7/22: at Paraguay (Win, 4–1)
- 7/16: at Bolivia (Win, 6–0)
- 7/13: vs Venezuela (Win, 2–0)