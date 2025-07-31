Copa América Femenina Brazil vs. Colombia: How to watch Copa América Femenina Final, Odds, Preview Updated Aug. 1, 2025 3:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Copa América Femenina Final is set, with Colombia taking on Brazil in a showdown between two South American powerhouses. Earlier in the tournament, Colombia and Brazil met in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Colombia enter the final after their semifinal victory over Argentina in penalties. Brazil have been dominant throughout the tournament and advanced to the final after a 5-1 win against Uruguay. Here’s everything you need to know about Colombia vs. Brazil.

How to watch Colombia vs. Brazil

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Colombia: +340

Draw: +265

Brazil: –155

Colombia vs. Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil has historically dominated this matchup. In their 12 all-time meetings, Brazil has won 8 games and drawn 4. Colombia has yet to beat Brazil in official competition.

Colombia vs. Brazil Head-to-Head Record:

Total Meetings: 12

Brazil Wins: 8

Draws: 4

Colombia Wins: 0

Colombia vs. Brazil Past Results

7/25/2025: Brazil 0–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)

10/29/2024: Brazil 3–1 Colombia (Friendly)

10/26/2024: Brazil 1–1 Colombia (Friendly)

2/24/2024: Colombia 0–1 Brazil (CNCF GWC)

7/30/2022: Colombia 0–1 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)

4/22/2018: Brazil 0–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)

7/25/2015: Brazil 4–0 Colombia (Pan Am Games)

9/28/2014: Colombia 0–0 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)

3/12/2014: Brazil 2–1 Colombia (South American Games)

7/14/2012: Brazil 2–1 Colombia (Friendly)

11/19/2010: Brazil 5–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)

11/11/2010: Colombia 1–2 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Colombia

7/28: at Argentina (Win in PKs, 0–0)

7/25: at Brazil (Draw, 0–0)

7/22: vs Bolivia (Win, 8–0)

7/19: vs Paraguay (Win, 4–1)

7/16: at Venezuela (Draw, 0–0)

Brazil

7/29: vs Uruguay (Win, 5–1)

7/25: vs Colombia (Draw, 0–0)

7/22: at Paraguay (Win, 4–1)

7/16: at Bolivia (Win, 6–0)

7/13: vs Venezuela (Win, 2–0)

