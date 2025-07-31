Copa América Femenina
Brazil vs Colombia
Copa América Femenina

Brazil vs. Colombia: How to watch Copa América Femenina Final, Odds, Preview

Updated Aug. 1, 2025 3:55 p.m. ET

The Copa América Femenina Final is set, with Colombia taking on Brazil in a showdown between two South American powerhouses. Earlier in the tournament, Colombia and Brazil met in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw. 

Colombia enter the final after their semifinal victory over Argentina in penalties. Brazil have been dominant throughout the tournament and advanced to the final after a 5-1 win against Uruguay. Here’s everything you need to know about Colombia vs. Brazil.

How to watch Colombia vs. Brazil

  • Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Brazil vs. Uruguay 2025 Copa América Femenina Highlights | FOX Soccer
Check out the best moments from this Copa América Femenina Semifinal match between Brazil and Uruguay.

Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Colombia: +340
  • Draw: +265
  • Brazil: –155

Colombia vs. Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil has historically dominated this matchup. In their 12 all-time meetings, Brazil has won 8 games and drawn 4. Colombia has yet to beat Brazil in official competition.

Colombia vs. Brazil Head-to-Head Record:

  • Total Meetings: 12
  • Brazil Wins: 8
  • Draws: 4
  • Colombia Wins: 0

Colombia vs. Brazil Past Results

  • 7/25/2025: Brazil 0–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)
  • 10/29/2024: Brazil 3–1 Colombia (Friendly)
  • 10/26/2024: Brazil 1–1 Colombia (Friendly)
  • 2/24/2024: Colombia 0–1 Brazil (CNCF GWC)
  • 7/30/2022: Colombia 0–1 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)
  • 4/22/2018: Brazil 0–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)
  • 7/25/2015: Brazil 4–0 Colombia (Pan Am Games)
  • 9/28/2014: Colombia 0–0 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)
  • 3/12/2014: Brazil 2–1 Colombia (South American Games)
  • 7/14/2012: Brazil 2–1 Colombia (Friendly)
  • 11/19/2010: Brazil 5–0 Colombia (Copa América Femenina)
  • 11/11/2010: Colombia 1–2 Brazil (Copa América Femenina)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Colombia

  • 7/28: at Argentina (Win in PKs, 0–0)
  • 7/25: at Brazil (Draw, 0–0)
  • 7/22: vs Bolivia (Win, 8–0)
  • 7/19: vs Paraguay (Win, 4–1)
  • 7/16: at Venezuela (Draw, 0–0)

Brazil

  • 7/29: vs Uruguay (Win, 5–1)
  • 7/25: vs Colombia (Draw, 0–0)
  • 7/22: at Paraguay (Win, 4–1)
  • 7/16: at Bolivia (Win, 6–0)
  • 7/13: vs Venezuela (Win, 2–0)
