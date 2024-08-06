FIFA Women's World Cup
Brazil great Marta loses appeal against two-game ban, will miss semifinal vs. Spain
FIFA Women's World Cup

Brazil great Marta loses appeal against two-game ban, will miss semifinal vs. Spain

Published Aug. 6, 2024 2:48 p.m. ET

Brazil great Marta lost her appeal against a two-game ban at the Paris Olympics and will miss Tuesday's semifinal against Spain.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judge hearing the urgent case dismissed the application by Marta and the Brazilian team.

FIFA imposed a two-game ban on the Brazil captain for the red card she received in a group-stage 2-0 loss to Spain for a foul on Olga Carmona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marta sat out Brazil's 1-0 quarterfinal victory over host France.

CAS published the ruling 4 1/2 hours before Brazil kicks off against Spain in Marseille. The winner advances to play the United States or Germany in the final in Paris on Saturday.

Marta will be eligible to play in the gold-medal game or for the bronze medal, on Friday in Lyon.

That is likely to be the last game of the 38-year-old forward's international career at her sixth Olympics. She has two silver medals, from the 2004 Athens Olympics and in Beijing four years later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Marta
Brazil
Summer Olympics
