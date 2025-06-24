Gold Cup Alexi Lalas' Top 10 Players at the Gold Cup: Which U.S. Star Is No. 1? Updated Jun. 24, 2025 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the best chance for players to make a big impression and convince their coaches to be considered for next year's World Cup.

Help your team make a run to the final, and you'll be in the mix for 2026. But if you falter, then you may see someone else pass you up.

Luckily for these 10 players, they're making the most of this tournament. Let's rank them and see what has stood out:

Richards has been exceptional for the USMNT. In the match against Saudi Arabia, the center back scored the only goal of the game and was a key defensive presence. Look for Richards to keep making an impact in the quarterfinal game.

Álvarez has proven why he wears the captain's armband for Mexico. In the opening matchup against the Dominican Republic, Álvarez scored and assisted on two of Mexico’s three goals. He was vital in helping Mexico secure the top spot in Group A with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica.

Another standout for the USMNT, who scored two goals in the opening group stage match against Trinidad and Tobago and added another in the final group match against Haiti. Tillman is the team’s leading scorer, but he isn’t just putting goals on the board—he’s been active in the midfield battle, registering six tackles in the match against Saudi Arabia.



The Mexico center back also shares the lead for most goals (three) across all teams in the Gold Cup. He scored both goals in Mexico’s group stage win against Suriname, a 2–0 win. Montes scored again in the game against the Dominican Republic – his goal was the difference in the 3–2 match.

The work of Panama’s left-winger hasn't shown up in the box score, but he’s been in the middle of the team's success, setting up attacks and controlling the midfield. Even though Rodriguez has scored, he's a big reason why Panama remains in contention.

David is known for his scoring, although he has yet to net a goal at this tournament. He had an assist in the opening strike of Canada’s 6–0 win against Honduras but has been quiet since then. That needs to change for Canada to advance.

Saliba has done his share of scoring for Canada, notching a goal in each of their two matches. The young midfielder is a spot for a Canadian team that is looking to win Group B.

8 Manfred Ugalde Costa Rica

Ugalde has been one of the top scorers in the group stage, tied for the lead with three goals. He netted a brace in the opener against Suriname, helping Costa Rica to a 4–3 win. Against the Dominican Republic, Ugalde scored on a penalty kick and later assisted on the game-winning goal in the 85th minute. The bad news? He will be out against the USMNT due to too many yellow cards.

Group C’s top spot is still up for grabs and Bailey will need to continue being a key contributor for Jamaica. He scored the equalizer in a 1–1 draw against Guadeloupe and will need to shine against Panama to decide the group winner.

Honduras is another team in second place with a shot to win Group B. Quioto helped Honduras bounce back from the six-goal drubbing to Canada to then beat El Salvador to keep their quarterfinals alive.

