FIFA Club World Cup
chelsea vs benfica
FIFA Club World Cup

Benfica vs. Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Benfica and Chelsea square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Benfica vs Chelsea

How to watch Benfica vs. Chelsea

  • Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
  • TV/Streaming: DAZN

Alexi Lalas on the USMNT advancing to the Gold Cup Quarterfinals | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Alexi Lalas on the USMNT advancing to the Gold Cup Quarterfinals | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
Alexi Lamas joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the USMNT making the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup.

Betting Odds

As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Benfica: +260
  • Draw: +245
  • Chelsea: +110
ADVERTISEMENT

Benfica vs. Chelsea Head to Head

Benfica and Chelsea have met four times with Chelsea winning each previous matchup. 

Benfica vs. Chelsea Past Results

  • 5/15/13: Benfica 1–2 Chelsea (UEFA Europa League)
  • 4/4/12: Chelsea 2–1 Benfica (UEFA Champions League)
  • 3/27/12: Benfica 0–1 Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)
  • 7/17/2005: Benfica 0–1 Chelsea (International Club Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Benfica

  • 6/24: vs Bayern Munich (Win, 1–0)
  • 6/20: vs Auckland City (Win, 6–0)
  • 6/16: vs Boca Juniors (Draw, 2–2)
  • 5/17: at S.C. Braga (Draw, 1–1)
  • 5/10: vs Sporting CP (Draw, 1–1)

Chelsea

  • 6/24: vs Esperance Tunis (Win, 3–0)
  • 6/20: vs Flamengo (Loss, 1–3)
  • 6/16: vs LAFC (Win, 2–0)
  • 5/28: at Real Betis (Win, 4–1)
  • 5/25: at Nottingham Forest (Win, 1–0)
share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Real Madrid: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes