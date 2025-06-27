FIFA Club World Cup Benfica vs. Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Benfica and Chelsea square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Benfica vs Chelsea.

How to watch Benfica vs. Chelsea

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Alexi Lalas on the USMNT advancing to the Gold Cup Quarterfinals | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Alexi Lamas joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the USMNT making the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup.

Betting Odds

As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Benfica: +260

Draw: +245

Chelsea: +110

ADVERTISEMENT

Benfica vs. Chelsea Head to Head

Benfica and Chelsea have met four times with Chelsea winning each previous matchup.

Benfica vs. Chelsea Past Results

5/15/13: Benfica 1–2 Chelsea (UEFA Europa League)

4/4/12: Chelsea 2–1 Benfica (UEFA Champions League)

3/27/12: Benfica 0–1 Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)

7/17/2005: Benfica 0–1 Chelsea (International Club Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Benfica

6/24: vs Bayern Munich (Win, 1–0)

6/20: vs Auckland City (Win, 6–0)

6/16: vs Boca Juniors (Draw, 2–2)

5/17: at S.C. Braga (Draw, 1–1)

5/10: vs Sporting CP (Draw, 1–1)

Chelsea

6/24: vs Esperance Tunis (Win, 3–0)

6/20: vs Flamengo (Loss, 1–3)

6/16: vs LAFC (Win, 2–0)

5/28: at Real Betis (Win, 4–1)

5/25: at Nottingham Forest (Win, 1–0)

share