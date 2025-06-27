FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Benfica vs. Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:24 p.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Benfica and Chelsea square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Benfica vs Chelsea.
How to watch Benfica vs. Chelsea
- Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Benfica: +260
- Draw: +245
- Chelsea: +110
Benfica vs. Chelsea Head to Head
Benfica and Chelsea have met four times with Chelsea winning each previous matchup.
Benfica vs. Chelsea Past Results
- 5/15/13: Benfica 1–2 Chelsea (UEFA Europa League)
- 4/4/12: Chelsea 2–1 Benfica (UEFA Champions League)
- 3/27/12: Benfica 0–1 Chelsea (UEFA Champions League)
- 7/17/2005: Benfica 0–1 Chelsea (International Club Friendly)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Benfica
- 6/24: vs Bayern Munich (Win, 1–0)
- 6/20: vs Auckland City (Win, 6–0)
- 6/16: vs Boca Juniors (Draw, 2–2)
- 5/17: at S.C. Braga (Draw, 1–1)
- 5/10: vs Sporting CP (Draw, 1–1)
Chelsea
- 6/24: vs Esperance Tunis (Win, 3–0)
- 6/20: vs Flamengo (Loss, 1–3)
- 6/16: vs LAFC (Win, 2–0)
- 5/28: at Real Betis (Win, 4–1)
- 5/25: at Nottingham Forest (Win, 1–0)
