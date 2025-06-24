FIFA Club World Cup
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Benfica and Bayern Munich square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Benfica vs. Bayern Munich.
When is Benfica vs. Bayern Munich? How to watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Benfica: +285
- Draw: +240
- Bayern Munich: +100
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Head to Head
Bayern Munich has dominated the historical matchup against Benfica. The two teams have played 11 times all-time. Bayern has won 8 games, with 3 draws and no losses against the Portuguese side.
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Past Results
- 11/7/2024: Bayern Munich 1–0 Benfica (2024/25 – Group Stage)
- 11/2/2021: Bayern Munich 5–2 Benfica (2021/22 – Group Stage)
- 10/20/2021: Benfica 0–4 Bayern Munich (2021/22 – Group Stage)
- 11/27/2018: Bayern Munich 5–1 Benfica (2018/19 – Group Stage)
- 9/19/2018: Benfica 0–2 Bayern Munich (2018/19 – Group Stage)
- 4/13/2016: Benfica 2–2 Bayern Munich (2015/16 – Quarter-finals)
- 4/5/2016: Bayern Munich 1–0 Benfica (2015/16 – Quarter-finals)
- 3/17/1982: Bayern Munich 4–1 Benfica (1981/82 – Second round)
- 3/3/1982: Benfica 0–0 Bayern Munich (1981/82 – Second round)
- 3/17/1976: Bayern Munich 5–1 Benfica (1975/76 – Quarter-finals)
- 3/3/1976: Benfica 0–0 Bayern Munich (1975/76 – Quarter-finals)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Benfica
- 6/20: vs Auckland City (Win 6–0)
- 6/15: vs Boca Juniors (Draw 2–2)
- 5/17: at Braga (Draw 1–1)
- 5/10: at Sporting CP (Draw 1–1)
- 5/3: at Estoril Praia (Win 2–1)
Bayern Munich
- 6/20: vs Boca Juniors (Win 2–1)
- 6/15: vs Auckland City (Win 10–0)
- 5/17: at Hoffenheim (Win 4–0)
- 5/10: vs Mönchengladbach (Win 2–0)
- 5/3: at RB Leipzig (Draw 3–3)
