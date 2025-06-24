FIFA Club World Cup Benfica vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 24, 2025 9:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Benfica and Bayern Munich square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Benfica vs. Bayern Munich.

When is Benfica vs. Bayern Munich? How to watch

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: TNT

Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 24, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Benfica: +285

Draw: +240

Bayern Munich: +100

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Head to Head

Bayern Munich has dominated the historical matchup against Benfica. The two teams have played 11 times all-time. Bayern has won 8 games, with 3 draws and no losses against the Portuguese side.

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Past Results

11/7/2024: Bayern Munich 1–0 Benfica (2024/25 – Group Stage)

11/2/2021: Bayern Munich 5–2 Benfica (2021/22 – Group Stage)

10/20/2021: Benfica 0–4 Bayern Munich (2021/22 – Group Stage)

11/27/2018: Bayern Munich 5–1 Benfica (2018/19 – Group Stage)

9/19/2018: Benfica 0–2 Bayern Munich (2018/19 – Group Stage)

4/13/2016: Benfica 2–2 Bayern Munich (2015/16 – Quarter-finals)

4/5/2016: Bayern Munich 1–0 Benfica (2015/16 – Quarter-finals)

3/17/1982: Bayern Munich 4–1 Benfica (1981/82 – Second round)

3/3/1982: Benfica 0–0 Bayern Munich (1981/82 – Second round)

3/17/1976: Bayern Munich 5–1 Benfica (1975/76 – Quarter-finals)

3/3/1976: Benfica 0–0 Bayern Munich (1975/76 – Quarter-finals)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Benfica

6/20: vs Auckland City (Win 6–0)

6/15: vs Boca Juniors (Draw 2–2)

5/17: at Braga (Draw 1–1)

5/10: at Sporting CP (Draw 1–1)

5/3: at Estoril Praia (Win 2–1)

Bayern Munich

6/20: vs Boca Juniors (Win 2–1)

6/15: vs Auckland City (Win 10–0)

5/17: at Hoffenheim (Win 4–0)

5/10: vs Mönchengladbach (Win 2–0)

5/3: at RB Leipzig (Draw 3–3)

