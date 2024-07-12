UEFA Euro 'Bear Bets': Best wagers to make for Euro 2024, Copa América finals Published Jul. 12, 2024 5:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The conclusion to the "Summer of Stars" is here, as both the Euro 2024 and Copa América championship matches will take place on Sunday.

This should be an epic day for soccer fans, and you can watch all the action on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

As two of the biggest international soccer tournaments reach their conclusion, "Bear Bets" returned to preview both of the big games.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz discussed which side they liked in each match while also sharing other plays they're eyeing.

Let's dive into all the fun!

Euro 2024 final: Spain vs. England, Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Schwartz: Leaning toward Spain to win

"I'm ready to get hurt again. I'm ready to wager against England and lose my money because every time this has happened, England finds a way to get it done. At some point, maybe you realize this is just their play style for this tournament. But it does bite you. When you play a team like Spain, you can't get down early, you can't try to claw your way back in the 85th minute or 93rd minute. So the question becomes, can they play this style and beat Spain? I would say no.

"Spain, they are better, we know that they're playing better. They're winning games in a way that is more sustainable. I would wager on Spain. I will wager on Spain, but I'm prepared to get hurt again."

Schwartz: Possibly play Phil Foden anytime goalscorer (+900)

"Foden had a shot go between the legs of the goalie that was stopped on the goal line by a Netherlands player. He had one off the off the post as well. So I feel like maybe I might go back to the well, and it might be worth a sprinkle for me. Just saying, ‘Hey, man, maybe one of these goes in against Spain.'"

England & Colombia punch tickets to their respective finals

The Bear: Under 2.5 total goals; match to end in a draw

"People always talk about things like history and does it matter or is it a trend because these teams are different? I say, ‘Yeah, the teams are different, but the situation is the same.' If you look at these Euro finals matches, the last two went to extra time. Four of the last five and nine of the last 10 have been Under 2.5.

"So, that tells me that the way these matches are played, regardless of who is in it, they are tight, they are tactical, they are slow and they are drawn out. It is not wanting to make a mistake."

The Bear: England on the double chance

"It's one of those, ‘Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, ain't gonna fool me again,' type of deals. I'm not gonna battle destiny. I admit some of it is a little bit of a hedge against the Spain futures that I have.

"But this England side, they probably should have been knocked out a couple of times already and they were not. Here they are. Every sub that Gareth Southgate has made so far has panned out and worked out. Why are you subbing out Harry Kane for Ollie Watkins? Sure enough, Watkins scores the winning goal to put them into the finals."

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to Copa América final & the emergence of Spain's Lamine Yamal

Copa América final: Argentina vs. Colombia, Sunday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

Schwartz: Play Colombia to lift the cup (+166) and to win in 90 minutes (+340) because of the value

"Those numbers for Colombia seem pretty good to bet on a team that's hot. It's scored a bunch of goals. I don't know if they're gonna win, but I will probably wager on them because those numbers are pretty good. Plus money to advance, plus money to win in regulation. That feels like a good number for a Columbia team that's playing really good soccer and has won games in different ways."

The Bear: Under 2.5 total goals

"If you look at Argentina's games so far, all five of them have hit Under 2.5. Argentina won to nil in four of them and were a minute away from beating Ecuador 1-0. So, it feels like another Under-type game.

"I'm going to stay away from a side here. I do have an Argentina future, so maybe I'll hop in live on Columbia if need be."

