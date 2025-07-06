Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala Fractured His Leg in Collision at Club World Cup
Bayern Munich says attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala faces a "lengthy" recovery from a leg fracture after his collision with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Club World Cup.
Bayern said Sunday that Musiala had flown back from Florida to Munich that morning for surgery on the injury he picked up in Saturday's 2-0 loss to PSG in the quarterfinals.
Bayern said doctors found Musiala "sustained a fracture of the fibula associated with an ankle dislocation."
"This serious injury and the lengthy lay-off are a real shock for Jamal and us all," Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said in a statement. "Jamal has just come back from an injury and will now be out for another long period. He’ll get everything he needs from us. We’ll support him intensively, be by his side and already look forward to when he’s back on the pitch."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Real Madrid Beats Dortmund and Will Play PSG in Club World Cup Semifinals
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match
Paris Saint-Germain Seals Quarterfinal Win Over Bayern Munich at Club World Cup
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Real Madrid-PSG, Chelsea-Fluminense
FIFA Honors Diogo Jota and His Brother Before Club World Cup Quarterfinal
PSG vs Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
Real Madrid vs Dortmund: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
Real Madrid Beats Dortmund and Will Play PSG in Club World Cup Semifinals
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match
Paris Saint-Germain Seals Quarterfinal Win Over Bayern Munich at Club World Cup
-
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Real Madrid-PSG, Chelsea-Fluminense
FIFA Honors Diogo Jota and His Brother Before Club World Cup Quarterfinal
PSG vs Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
Real Madrid vs Dortmund: Preview, odds, how to watch, time