FIFA Club World Cup Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala Badly Injures Leg Against PSG at Club World Cup Updated Jul. 5, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injured his left leg and was forced to leave his team's match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Musiala was hurt late in the first half following a 50-50 challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The replay of the gruesome injury was not shown on the big screens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 22-year-old Musiala entered Saturday’s match with three goals in the tournament, one behind golden boot leaders Ángel Di María and Marcos Leonardo. His Club World Cup goals brought his tally to 20 this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League.

Musiala’s injury came just before halftime. The referee whistled for the break as the midfielder received treatment on the field.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

