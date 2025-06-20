FIFA Club World Cup
bayern munich vs boca juniors
FIFA Club World Cup

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup group stage rolls on with a matchup between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors. Bayern enter as strong favorites after a 10-0 opening win, while Boca aims to rebound from a 2-2 grind against Benfica. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors.

When is Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors? How to watch

  • Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
  • TV: TBS
  • Streaming: DAZN

Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT recap | FOX Soccer

Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. USMNT recap | FOX Soccer
The "FOX Soccer" crew including Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas provided a recap of
ADVERTISEMENT

Betting Odds

As of June 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Bayern Munich: –300
  • Draw: +450
  • Boca Juniors: +800

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Head to Head

The only previous competitive meeting between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors came in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup Final. Bayern won the match 1-0 after extra time.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bayern Munich

  • 6/15 vs Auckland City: W 10–0
  • 5/17 at Hoffenheim: W 4–0
  • 5/10 vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: W 2–0
  • 5/3 at RB Leipzig: D 3–3
  • 4/26 vs Mainz: W 3–0

Boca Juniors

  • 6/16 vs Benfica: D 2–2
  • 5/19 vs Independiente: L 1–0
  • 5/10 vs Lanús: D 0–0
  • 5/4 at Tigre: D 1–1
  • 4/27 at River Plate: L 2–1
share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates

How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes