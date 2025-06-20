FIFA Club World Cup Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup group stage rolls on with a matchup between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors. Bayern enter as strong favorites after a 10-0 opening win, while Boca aims to rebound from a 2-2 grind against Benfica. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors.

When is Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors? How to watch

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV: TBS

Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Bayern Munich: –300

Draw: +450

Boca Juniors: +800

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Head to Head

The only previous competitive meeting between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors came in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup Final. Bayern won the match 1-0 after extra time.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bayern Munich

6/15 vs Auckland City: W 10–0

5/17 at Hoffenheim: W 4–0

5/10 vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: W 2–0

5/3 at RB Leipzig: D 3–3

4/26 vs Mainz: W 3–0

Boca Juniors

6/16 vs Benfica: D 2–2

5/19 vs Independiente: L 1–0

5/10 vs Lanús: D 0–0

5/4 at Tigre: D 1–1

4/27 at River Plate: L 2–1

