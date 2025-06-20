FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 20, 2025 3:33 p.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup group stage rolls on with a matchup between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors. Bayern enter as strong favorites after a 10-0 opening win, while Boca aims to rebound from a 2-2 grind against Benfica. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors.
When is Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors? How to watch
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 20, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Bayern Munich: –300
- Draw: +450
- Boca Juniors: +800
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors Head to Head
The only previous competitive meeting between Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors came in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup Final. Bayern won the match 1-0 after extra time.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Bayern Munich
- 6/15 vs Auckland City: W 10–0
- 5/17 at Hoffenheim: W 4–0
- 5/10 vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: W 2–0
- 5/3 at RB Leipzig: D 3–3
- 4/26 vs Mainz: W 3–0
Boca Juniors
- 6/16 vs Benfica: D 2–2
- 5/19 vs Independiente: L 1–0
- 5/10 vs Lanús: D 0–0
- 5/4 at Tigre: D 1–1
- 4/27 at River Plate: L 2–1
