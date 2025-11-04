Bayern Munich Needs 'Perfect Game' Against PSG in Crucial Champions League Clash

In partnership with

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany is wary of the challenge posed by Paris Saint-Germain as his side prepare to face the French giants in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Belgian admitted that his team will need to play a "perfect game" in order to beat the defending champions. Meanwhile, PSG boss Luis Enrique is not too worried about Bayern's historic winning streak and remains confident in his team's ability.

Bayern make record-breaking start to the 2025-26 season

The Bavarian giants have been in red-hot form at the start of the 2025-26 season. After winning the DFL-Supercup in the curtain raiser, Kompany's men have been unstoppable, stitching a remarkable and historic 15-game winning streak, breaking AC Milan's long-standing record of 13 straight wins at the start of the 1992-93 season.

Kompany’s Bayern are beginning to resemble the dominant sides of the club’s golden years – relentless, fluid, and ruthlessly efficient. They have already netted 55 goals this season, averaging just under four per game, a testament to their attacking cohesion. Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka look revitalised this season, providing both energy and balance, while the front line – spearheaded by the prolific Harry Kane, who has scored 22 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions, and ably supported by Luis Diaz and Michael Olise – has developed a level of understanding and precision that can unsettle even the most disciplined defences.

Kompany wants 'perfect game' from Bayern

However, they face their toughest test of the season yet on Tuesday, as they take on PSG at the Parc des Princes. Speaking to reporters at the pre-match presser on Monday, Kompany said: "You have to believe you can do it. You also need a perfect game, we're playing against the Champions League winners and one of the favourites. It's an extra level of difficulty away from home. We have to believe we'll get our chances.

"I'm really impressed by the team spirit, the ability to win the ball back and the individual quality. At PSG, it's not enough to focus on one player. PSG have always had world-class players. We also have these great qualities – that's why it's such an exciting game.

"Luis Enrique said the same thing. We basically have similar prerequisites. It's not just about dominance. That's what people want to see tomorrow. We've already played each other twice, it was maximum intensity twice. If everyone is fit – which is almost everyone at PSG and us – then it will be a very interesting game.

"For us, a win means a big step towards the top eight - the same goes for PSG. The rivalry arises when clubs meet frequently. What's more, the last few matches have been very exciting for spectators. Hopefully we'll have the game we want tomorrow. But it's difficult to predict because the individual quality of both teams is so high."

Luis Enrique unfazed by Bayern's winning streak

Although Bayern Munich seem like nothing can get in their way at the moment, PSG boss Luis Enrique isn't giving too much importance to numbers. Instead, the former Barcelona coach believes that it will be a game decided by details, a game which they will aim to win with the support of their fans at the Parc des Princes.

"To know who the best team in Europe is, we have to wait until the end of the season," Enrique said on Monday. "We have to wait and see how many trophies the team wins. Right now, they are very strong, they always are. We know how difficult the match will be, but we are ready. There will be similar situations [as the Club World Cup game in July] with the same playing principles. It will be an exciting match.

"Winning 15 games in a row is incredible. They deserve a lot of credit, but tomorrow, at the Parc des Princes, with our supporters and this atmosphere, we have the confidence to try to improve our performance and overcome their pressure. It will be a match similar to the one in the summer."

Ousmane Dembele's return a huge positive for PSG

Dembele has spent the majority of the 2025-26 season so far on the sidelines. playing just eight games and 400 minutes in total. After suffering a hamstring injury on international duty with France in September, he missed seven straight games, before returning as a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen in October. He has since made two more appearances off the bench and has been named in the starting XI once.

"There's no risk with any player. But Ousmane is fit," Enrique revealed. "He's done all the training sessions these past few weeks, he's participated in the last two matches, and has improved his physical condition. He'll play tomorrow of course, I don't know how many minutes but he's ready for the competition. We'll decide how long."